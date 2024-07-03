Chef Smith: Ghanaians Descend On Chef After Email Confirming He Lied About His GWR Success Surfaces
- Chef Smith has been caught lying after checks confirmed that the Guinness World Records certificate he presented was fake
- The chef, who attempted to break the record for the longest cooking marathon, currently held by Alan Fisher, announced on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, that he had been declared the new record holder by GWR
- The chef, who claimed to have gone on the cooking marathon for a month, held a press conference and received congratulatory messages from Ghanaians
Chef Smith has sparked outrage from Ghanaians after he was caught counterfeiting his Guinness World Records certificate. The chef, who claimed to have broken the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, has set tongues wagging on social media.
On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Chef Smith announced that he had surpassed Alan Fisher's record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. He claimed to have cooked continuously for a month and held a press conference to celebrate his supposed achievement. The announcement was met with congratulatory messages from Ghanaians, who were proud of their compatriot's feat.
The excitement was short-lived, however, as GHOne TV, a prominent Ghanaian television station, shared an email from Guinness World Records that revealed the truth. According to GWR, they did not issue Chef Smith's certificate, and his claims were false. This revelation has angered many Ghanaians who feel deceived by the chef's fraudulent actions.
Many people who initially celebrated his achievement are now expressing their disappointment and frustration.
Ghanaians bash Chef Smith
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Rhodaline Amoah said:
so what pushed him to do that press conference? who is chasing him
James Kwaku Boffah commented:
The so-called giant Media in Ghana had this news all over without checking facts and figures. Will CNN or BBC or France 24 do this?
Betty Odai said:
On a more serious note, the guy has really disgraced the whole country ooo that’s a bad blood for Ghana. This is not good
GWR deactivates cook-a-thon category
In a related story, Chef Ebenezer Smith sparked a frenzy online after announcing himself as the new GWR record holder for the world's longest cooking marathon by an individual.
He showed a certificate at a recent press conference, brandishing it as a keepsake for his GWR attempt.
A new update from the Guinness World Records official website created more confusion about Chef Smith's claim.
