A video of Dr Paa Kwasi Nduom at one of the former offices of his defunct GN bank has surfaced online

The former CPP and PPP flagbearer got emotional as he walked about the premises of the warehouse

Netizens who saw the video got emotional and took to the comment section to express their views

Renowned politician, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom has been left heartbroken following a visit to one of the banking halls of his defunct GN bank.

The banking hall located at Roman Ridge has now been transformed into a Chinese warehouse.

An online video shows an emotional Paa Kwasi Nduom walking about the premises, trying to come to terms with his loss.

The video comes many years after Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom lost his financial institution due to a banking sector clean-up carried out by the current administration.

Paa Nduom loses GN bank due to banking sector clean-up

GN Bank was among 23 savings and loans companies and finance houses whose operating licenses were revoked by the Bank of Ghana in a clean-up exercise of the country's financial sector.

Despite several efforts, including a lawsuit, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom has yet to reclaim his financial institution.

He recently decided to tour all GN banking halls and is displeased with what he's seen so far.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Paa Kwesi Nduom's visit to GN banking halls

Netizens who saw the video were equally heartbroken and took to the comment section to sympathise with Dr Nduom.

@views09 wrote:

"It’s very sad wow hmm."

@mrlamar01 wrote:

"This is painful to watch. I really respect him."

