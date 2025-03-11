An MP has caused a stir online after a video of him sleeping during Parliamentary proceedings surfaced on social media

The MP, identified as Kwaku Ampramtwum-Sarpong, could not control his sleep during the budget reading and was spotted with his eyes closed and head tilted

Netizens who saw the post could not contain their laughter as they expressed their views in the comments section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Member of Parliament (MP) from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) was caught on camera dozing off during the highly anticipated 2025 budget reading.

The MP, Kwaku Ampramtwum-Sarpong, who represents the people of Asante Mampong in Parliament, was seen with eyes closed and head tilted, appearing to be in deep slumber as the Finance Minister delivered the budget statement.

NPP MP falls asleep during budget reading and stirs reactions. Image source: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

The session, held on March 11, 2025, was meant to outline the government’s economic policies, revenue projections, and expenditure plans for the coming year.

Despite the serious nature of the discussion, the MP’s brief nap did not go unnoticed, as cameras captured the moment, leading to mixed reactions from the public.

Parliament is yet to release a statement on the matter, however, some netizens have come to the defence of the NPP MP, suggesting that fatigue from long working hours might have caused the incident.

They argue that MPs often work long hours, attending committee meetings, constituency engagements, and parliamentary sessions, which can cause exhaustion.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh