Wode Maya's Kenyan wife, Miss Trudy has highlighted reasons why she loves living in Ghana in a video

She stated in the TikTok video that Ghana is a fantastic country, blessed with delicious meals and beautiful tourist sites and also data in the country is less expensive

Netizens who saw the post were impressed, however, displeased with her assertion that data is affordable in Ghana

The wife of renowned Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has warmed hearts on social media after sharing why she loves Ghana in a video.

The beautiful Kenyan woman, popularly known as Miss Trudy, stated in the video that despite being a Kenyan expatriate in Ghana, she is happy living here.

She praised Ghanaian food and fantastic tourist sites, citing them as reasons why she loved Ghana.

In the video, she indicated that her favourite food was Kontomire, although she didn't indicate whether she enjoyed it with yam or rice.

Additionally, she shared her experience of eating some Ghanaian dishes, such as Kenkey, Banku, Ghana Jollof, Fried rice, etc., and didn't mince words when she acknowledged that they tasted great.

Another factor she touched on was how affordable data was in Ghana. According to her, with just GH¢354, she can buy data for four months.

She also stated that Ghanaians are very humble people who respect everyone.

Netizens react to video of Wode Maya's wife speaking on why she loves Ghana

Netizens who saw the footage were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views.

@AdomaTrudy wrote:

"Madam, data bundles are expensive so come again."

@Lilbikuam wrote:

"Kooko ne brodo y3 wo snack?"

@christosmensah wrote:

"Try to get husband here."

@Bra_Yaw wrote:

"Wode Maya’s wife oooo."

@justme25 wrote:

"Which part of Ghana is she??"

