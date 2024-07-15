Zionfelix Meets UK-Based TikToker, Says She Is Scared To Visit Ghana Because Of Mosquitoes And Dogs
- Ghanaian TikTok star born and bred abroad has sparked a frenzy with her remarks about visiting Ghana
- The TikToker opened up about her fears and reasons for not wanting to visit her home country after many years abroad
- Her unpopular narrative caught the attention of netizens who thronged social media to air their views
Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix was at this year's Ghana Party In The Park held on July 13 in London.
The event brought together scores of Ghanaian musicians, including Kidi, Wendy Shay and new Afrobeats star Olive The Boy.
The blogger caught up with a Ghanaian content creator based in the UK who is yet to visit her home country.
TikToker causes a stir with her remarks about visiting Ghana
According to the TikToker, she was born and raised in Italy and only moved to the UK a few years ago.
Blogger Zionfelix asked the TikToker, known on the platform as Jennifer Lomotey, why she had refused to visit Ghana after all these years.
The TikToker explained that she was afraid to take the bold step because she feared she would be bitten by mosquitoes and dogs.
She emphasised that she had an 'abroad body and skin' and wouldn't want to put herself at risk by visiting Ghana.
Her unpopular opinion about Ghana caught the attention of numerous netizens who shared their thoughts on her remarks.
Ghanaians pounce on Jennifer Lomotey
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Jeniffer Lomotey's unpopular remarks about Ghana.
Nana Koranteng said:
I want to talk paaa but the Christ in me is preventing me from talking.
Certified Officer ♂️ wrote:
She don’t even have that Abrokyire look mpo
Scorpio king♏noted:
abrokyire mpo na wanim sɛ 39 years no mtcheeeew
ericnyanteh205 remarked:
Even celebrities like Stevie Wonder are flocking to Ghana for citizenship
Jake ❤️ added:
Like joke like this girl is insulting all of us oooo she’s trying to say all of us be mmoa ooo cus how can she say when she comes here ɛmoa bɛwie no
Ghanaian TikToker relishes first visit to Canada
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian male TikTok sensation who traveled to Canada for the first time had earned significant traction after sharing his experience.
The Tikoker was overwhelmed with emotion as he admired Canada's beautiful scenery. He decided not to return to Ghana until he had seen snow.
