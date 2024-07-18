A Ghanaian man who embarked on a quest to break the record for the longest dance marathon has ended his quest

He ended the attempt on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, pending approval from Guinness World Records

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to share their views

A professional Ghanaian dancer, Boakye Fredrick, has ended his quest to break the world record for the longest dance marathon.

Boakye ended his dance-a-thon on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, after dancing for 131 hours and some minutes.

Professional Ghanaian dancer Boakye Fredrick ends his dance-a-thon after 131 hours Image source: @Kwahu Ambassador

Source: TikTok

The determined Ghanaian man commenced his GWR attempt on Thursday, July 11, 2024, initially indicating that he would be dancing for 168 hours (seven days).

He, however, could not meet his target and ended his quest before the seventh day.

Watch the video below:

Frederick delights as he embarks on dance-a-thon

Fredrick was delighted to start his dance-a-thon attempt. He treated citizens and the world to some of the finest Ghanaian dances, from traditional to modern dance moves.

He also represented Ghana well by displaying some rich, traditional Ghanaian dances, including Adowa, during his dance-a-thon.

He is currently compiling his evidence for submission to GWR. If approved, Frederick will take over from Srushti Sudhir Jagtap, an Indian who danced for 127 hours at the Dayanand College, Latur, India, from 29 May to 3 June 2023.

Netizens celebrate Fredrick after GWR attempt

Netizens who saw the post about Fredrik ending his dance-a-thon were impressed and took to the comments to hail him.

@patlin wrote:

"Awww we thank God."

@Nânä kwàmẽ Amäñkwä wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Abronoma wrote:

"Well-done."

@Ernest Bright Ansong wrote:

"Congrats to you Boss."

@PRINCE OF PERCY wrote:

"Congratulations bro."

@nurudiniabdulai wrote:

"Was he even dancing or just turning turning his body."

@I love You Mom wrote:

"What chairman go get inside."

Ghanaian lady sets Guinness World Record

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady has put Ghana on the map by breaking and setting a new Guinness World Record.

Felicity Asantewaa has been acknowledged as the latest record holder for wasting many cars in eight hours.

Further details of her achievement have been captured on the Guinness World Records website.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh