A young Nigerian man who recently relocated to Ghana to seek greener pastures has compared the governance in his new country of residence to his motherland.

In a new video making rounds on social media, the young man, known on TikTok as @ogahman, suggested Ghana has a better functioning system than his country Nigeria.

This was after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) changed the prepaid meter of the house the young Nigerian man lives in as a tenant.

The ECG is embarking on a nationwide exercise to replace the old meters with new digitalized ones.

The initiative, which was announced in March 2024, would see the ECG replace over 450,000 prepaid meters across the country.

It was for this reason that the young Nigerian man's meter was changed with a new one plus and free electricity unit.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man said he was given a new meter with a remote control plus GH¢50,000 worth of free electricity for free.

Being overly excited by the change of his meter, @ogahman took to his TikTok page to praise Ghana.

"If I talk say Ghana is better pass Nigerian, person go come tell me now say, I say Ghana better pass Nigeria, why I no go talk am? For your country wey them dey call Nigerian, them fi give you free meter with free remote, come get weytin dey call GH¢50,000 card, meaning almost ₦60,000 free light," he said.

The Video generates a mixed response

@ogahman's video generated a mixed response from his online followers, as they thronged the comment section to share their videos.

@Weybegluv wrote:

"Changing of electricity meters is normal in Ghana here Oooo, ma bro."

@Julian Draxler replied:

"Other countries are paying for meter replacement."

@odogwu ifeanyi also wrote:

"if Ghana is big as Nigeria, trust me. Ghana no go dey see light at all."

Nigerian man celebrates life in Ghana

In a related development, a young Nigerian man, who recently relocated to Ghana to seek greener pastures, has no regrets about his decision.

He revealed that he has no regrets about relocating to Ghana, as he now owns his own company.

Many people who commented on the video praised him for using his experience to inspire other people.

