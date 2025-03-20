Popular Ghanaian influencer, Adwoa Tee recently unveiled that her relationship with Big Paradise has collapses

Big Paradise has responded with a cryptic message on his X page, leaving fans wondering what happened between them

Netizens who saw Paradise's post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as many called for more details on his remarks

Popular Ghanaian content creator, Big Paradise has dropped a cryptic message after his former girlfriend Adwoa Tee opened up about their relationship.

Adwoa Tee during her first appearance on the Bants, Rants and Confessions podcast unveiled that her relationship with Big Paradise had hit a snag.

She did not disclose what caused the split, however, she advised single ladies not to date younger men.

The popular influencer got emotional during the podcast, explaining that dating a younger person was not worth it.

"You will cry every day," she said.

Barely 24 hours after her remarks, Big Paradise wrote a message on his X wall, seemingly addressing the matter.

"The villain I never was. At the right time, we will know who lied," he said, leaving his netizens wondering

Adwoa Tasha and Big Paradise's love

Late last year and earlier this year, Adwoa Tasha and Big Paradise made their relationship public. The two flaunted their bond on social media and attended public events together.

However, it appears things did not work out as expected, leading to a split. Adwoa seized the moment on the Bants, Rants and Confessions podcast to announce to her fans that she was no longer with Paradise. Paradise on the other hand is yet to tell his side of the story.

Netizens react to Big Paradise's comment

Netizens who saw the post from Big Paradise expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post. Many criticised Big Paradise while others asked for clarification on his post.

@ThoughtsAiGh wrote:

"Vhim Vhim."

@Amgpablo09 wrote:

"The girl finally Break hype man heart."

@lalrain2 wrote:

"Did your mum knows."

@Greatest_Damien wrote:

"You and who? You go date agbovo finish ahh,you two wanna play blame game."

@i_am_fiifi1 wrote:

"Kiki and jay saf enor end well ena you efuom hype man ena circle vienna girl."

@alalabi22 wrote:

"Wokwasia all the girls wey Dey this world e be born one u wan date."

@DHOPEST3 wrote:

"Masa explain today. You think we have your time? Sia."

@Reginaa2039 wrote:

"The girl is trying to tell us you are 22years smh . You and this ur born one girl erhh."

@asabeewil wrote:

"Me I dey see am say ebi settings. Nothing happen biaaa."

@OneRealLove_ wrote:

"Kwasia how can you tell a girl you are dating her mouth smells on camera Kwasia boy ."

