A young Ghanaian lady, Sarah Quidaoo has flaunted her wealth in a spectacular display of opulence on social media.

Wearing an all-blue straight dress and a huge ornament on her ring finger, Sarah Quidaoo brandished bundles of cash from a duffle bag inside her room.

Sarah Quidaoo, the young Ghanaian lady on TkTok flaunts bundles of cash on social media Photo credit: @sarah.quidaoo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young Ghanaian lady brought out eight bundles of GH¢200 notes with a few pieces of GH¢100 notes in between from the bag.

Jamming to "Pressure" by Ghanaian hiplife duo Keche, Sarah Quidaoo gave her TikTok followers a sneak view into her ostentatious lifestyle.

None of the videos uploaded on her TikTok page, @sarah.quidaoo, gave an idea of who she is or what she is into.

The money she flaunted in the grey duffle bag could amount to millions of Ghanaian cedis.

Netizens raise questions

Sarah Quidaoo may just be engaged in an innocent act of showing off without being aware of the implications of her actions.

However, netizens who came across the video drew her attention to the danger she was exposing herself to.

@Bhra Locomotion official said:

"Eiiii pressure so what do you do for living."

@HiStreet News also said:

"My dear sister please are you giving an alert to arm robbers or what? Please be careful wae."

@UserMk commented:

"Do you know who is watching you..the security must deal with you."

@dagama63 also commented:

"People are so naive… u are callling trouble for ur self madam."

Lady fills her compound with bundles of cash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a TikTok user with the handle @reyymoneyy shared a video of herself packing bundles of cash in front of her house.

In the video, she was seen carrying stacks of dollars which were arranged in small transparent bags.

Also, dollar notes were seen littered all around the front of her house as she stepped on them and played with the cash.

