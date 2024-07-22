Keche, in an interview with Showbiz TV, lamented about the incompetence of GHAMRO and the lack of royalties from the institution

The music duo stated that despite their numerous hit songs recently, they have not received as much as GH¢500 from the organisation

They further claimed the phenomenon cuts across the industry, with artists like Sarkodie and Shatta Wale also allegedly affected

Popular Ghanaian music duo Keche has voiced their frustration with the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) regarding alleged inadequate royalties distributed to musicians.

During an interview with Showbiz TV, the duo lamented the organisation's perceived incompetence and a reported lack of royalties, despite their numerous hit songs.

Keche stated that despite their success in the music industry, they have not received as much as GH¢500 from GHAMRO. They also said this situation is not unique to them but affects the entire industry.

They pointed out that even well-known artistes like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy have allegedly not received substantial amounts from the organisation.

Keche emphasised that no musician can boast receiving significant royalties, citing that amounts like GH¢20,000 are unheard of. They expressed their frustration with the continuous cycle of meetings and discussions that led to no tangible results.

Keche also questioned the effectiveness of GHAMRO and the rationale behind attending meetings that yield no change.

They expressed their discontent, stating that despite their dedication and numerous hits over the years, the financial returns from GHAMRO have been negligible. The duo also questioned MUSIGA and the government for doing nothing about the situation.

Diana Hamilton speaks about royalties

In a similar story by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has shared her views on the royalty system in Ghana and in the UK.

She claimed that it is much easier in the UK since everything was connected to one's account; however, she said the same could not be said of Ghana.

However, Diana Hamilton also stated that she did not know how the Ghanaian system worked, so she could not speak much more about things.

