A young Ghanaian man currently resides overseas has opened up about the struggles he went through to finally settle in Italy.

The unidentified man said when he first arrived in the country, he was only interested in securing a job to provide for his relatives back.

The Italian borga (right) narrates the sad story of how a mallam scammed him to Tony Vibes (left). Photo credit: @_tonyvibestv/TikTok

Due to this, the young man said he lived and worked in the European country for seven solid years without thinking about regularising his stay. in the country

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the young man explained that his failure to secure his legal residence was because some friends kept telling him he could live and work in Itlay illegally without facing any issues.

However, he had a rude awakening which forced him to start working towards acquiring his legal residence permit.

The young man explained that illegal migrants in his country of residence are mistreated and taken advantage of because they hold no legal permit.

After many failed attempts to secure his legal residence, the young man said, he sought the help of a fetish priest, referred to by some people as "Mallam," for help.

But the mallam ended up duping him after remitting several Euros to him, he added.

Because I was desperate for documents, I contacted a mallam in Ghana for help. You know, when you are desperate you check every corner for help, so I called the mallam and narrated my story to him. He assured me that I would be granted the document. He asked me to buy goats, sheep and all manner of things, he narrated.

He further stated that he was then working in a restaurant, so anytime he received his weekly salary, the mallam called to demand one thing or the other.

Netizens react to his story

Netizens who came across the video, posted on TikTok by @_tonyvibestv, shared varied views, some of which are compiled below:

@MR KAD said:

"No malam or pastor can help you get documents in Europe just follow the right process."

@Malcolm Freeya also said:

"People advised him that the work was much more important, he later realised that if u don't have docs, even dogs have more rights than u in Europe. We all learn life lessons on different pace."

@Muniru Striker wrote:

"Instead of sending money to a mallam or pastor to pray for you, you better pray yourself and fight hard for your nkrata. They will finish your money for fre."

Man stranded in Italy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kwame Kusi, a Ghanaian man stranded on the streets of Italy, expressed his desire to return home but lacked the funds for a ticket.

Known to be from a royal family in Berekum, he was doing well upon arrival in Italy but has since fallen into destitution.

He appealed for financial assistance, stating he only needed €350 (GH¢4,679) to facilitate his journey back to Ghana.

