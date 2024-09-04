A video of a Ghanaian man who relocated abroad recounting how he was deported from Dubai has surfaced online

The young man in the viral video explained that he was wrongly accused and imprisoned for months

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and shared their views in the comments section of the video

A Ghanaian man has recounted his sad story of being deported from Dubai.

During an interaction with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, the young man indicated that he was falsely accused, arrested, and later deported for wrongdoing he knew nothing about.

He noted that he relocated to Dubai in search of greener pastures, and luckily, he secured a security job and worked for four months; however, the company did not pay him his salary due to some financial difficulties he was experiencing.

After some time working abroad, his relatives in Ghana called to inform him that his dad was not well. He sent some little money he had on him to his sister to take care of his health. Despite the effort to save his dad's life, they lost him.

His father's demise necessitated his return to Ghana, and he got ready to leave, hoping to return and get paid by his company. However, on his way, he was stopped at the airport for hours and later arrested.

According to him, the officers who arrested him would not explain why he was arrested. He noted that he was detained for months without being told what his crime was. It was only when he was served a sentence that he found out why he had been detained.

Why the young man was arrested

In the interview with Zionfelix, the young man explained why he was arrested. According to him, the officers indicated that he had withdrawn over 3 million dirhams, an equivalent of GH¢16 million, from a bank. He noted that he was astounded because he knew nothing about the money. Apparently, a group had stolen his details and robbed the bank with it.

Later, he discovered similar incidents at other banks with his name and details, although he was not involved. He wasn't allowed to explain himself as he was taken to jail.

How he escaped prison

It took the intervention of a kind lawyer in Dubai who appealed the case with evidence suggesting that the young man was innocent before he was released. The court prepared his documents immediately for his deportation. The court told him that, per the laws of Dubai, he could not continue his stay there since the real culprits could not be found and that they could not determine whether he knew the culprits who withdrew the money.

Ghanaian man recounts his near-deportation experience

In a related development, a Ghanaian man recounted his near deportation experience when he travelled abroad to study.

In a video, he indicated that an immigration officer refused to stamp his documents, claiming he looked like someone who would not return to Ghana if given the chance to stay in Canada.

