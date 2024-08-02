Ghanaian Man Who Lost His Pregnant Wife At Ridge Speaks After Winning GH¢3M: "It's Not Enough"
- A Ghanaian man who has been awarded GH¢3 million as compensation after his wife passed away at the Ridge Hospital has opened up
- In 2019, Mohammed Mustapha lost his wife after she developed complications resulting from what he said was negligence on the part of health officials at Ridge Hospital
- In a recent interview, Mohammed insisted that the hospital caused his wife's death; however, netizens argued that the GH¢3 million was not enough compensation for the life of his wife
A Ghanaian who lost his wife at the Ridge Hospital in 2019 has provided insight into the events that led to the demise of his beloved.
He stressed in an interview that his wife would have been alive if the hospital had done due diligence.
According to him, the hospital failed to administer an essential drug needed to save her life, leading to her death, and further refuted several claims by the hospital.
Mohammed gets GH¢3million compensation from court
Following an Accra High Court ruling, Mohammed was recently awarded GH¢3 million in damages. He sued the hospital, the Ministry of Health, and other parties following the 2019 incident.
How Mohammed lost his wife
In his writ of summons, he indicated that his wife was a patient of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, also known as Ridge when she was about 12 months pregnant until her untimely demise.
She was required to deliver via Caesarean Section after the hospital realised that she had developed severe Intrauterine Growth Restriction (IUGR) with an Abnormal Umbilical Artery Doppler.
According to the plaintiff, he was asked to pay for a Caesarean Section pack from the Ridge Hospital drug store, which he did, but unfortunately, he lost his wife 16 hours after the CS.
He indicated that the hospital failed to develop a pre-operation and post-operation plan. As a result, they failed to administer a drug which was intended to stop blood clots after the CS. This resulted in his wife developing a condition called thromboembolism, leading to her death.
Although he demanded GH¢5 million in his lawsuit, he was awarded GH¢3 million.
Netizens react to Mustapha's ordeal
In another video shared on TikTok by a content creator, netizens expressed varied opinions on the matter, with many arguing that the money was not enough compensation for his wife's life.
@Bennylove wrote:
"And he will benefit from that money and marry another woman."
@officer Sabby wrote:
"Will the money bring back the wife."
@Queendijah wrote:
"This will set as an example for other health facilities."
@Piesie wrote:
"He’s going to use the money to marry another woman."
Doctors Conduct First Awake Brain Surgery In Ghana
Meanwhile, in an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a group of health workers had done the first awake brain surgery in Ghana at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.
The surgery, which was done on a police officer, took eight hours with several specialists in the theatre to ensure all went well.
The patient who was operated on was engaged in conversations, drumming, singing, and other activities that stimulated his brain when needed.
Source: YEN.com.gh
