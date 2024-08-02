A video of a Ghanaian man accusing his wife of being ungrateful has stirred reactions on social media

He is now demanding a huge amount as compensation from the woman, who now resides in Canada

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video have shared their varied opinions

Samuel Otoo Acheampong, a middle-aged Ghanaian man who dragged his wife to Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM, is demanding compensation.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Aunti Naa TV, the middle-aged man said he wants to be reimbursed for the money he spent on his wife and five children during their travel to Canada.

A Ghanaian man who now works as a labourer in Ghana after leaving Canada is demanding compensation. Photo credit: @Aunti Naa TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Now living in Ghana, the disgruntled man told Auntie Naa, the programme host, that life had become unbearable for him.

Otoo Acheampong confessed that he had exhausted his sources of borrowing and now works as a labourer on a farm to make ends meet.

Quizzed how much money he wants as compensation, the man, without delay, mentioned the sum of $15,000, equivalent to GH¢160,000.

"For now, I know our marriage is over. I want you to give me this money so we end everything."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 42,000 views and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comfort the Ghanaian man

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video offered suggestions to the man regarding his ordeal

@ltb48630 stated:

"This guy needs counseling, and so does the wife. Wonder if this whole abrokyire trip was even worthwhile."

@vivianking-gb4je added:

"This woman is not being fair. I live overseas and I absolutely don't understand why she don't want to work women with babies are working. No man deserves this."

@reginadankyi9970 reacted:

"Antie nana please help the man. The wife is wrong in all aspects. Let the man's number be out so we all can help him."

