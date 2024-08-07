A video of a Ghanaian lady's reaction as she saw pounds for the first time has left many people in awe

This woman could not contain her joy as she sang beautifully and expressed optimism that she would soon be in that country

Many people who took to the comment section of the video were astonished by her reaction

It was a moment of joy and elation for a young Ghanaian lady after seeing British pounds for the first time.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @user5522660721303, showed a heartwarming moment in which the young lady was seen admiring a £50 and a £10-pound notes.

Ghanaian woman celebrates in trending video after seeing pounds for the first time Photo credit:@user5522660721303/TikTok

Looking visibly excited, she sang with joy and remarked that the money was not fake.

She also disclosed in the video's caption that her next video will show her enjoying life in England.

"The next time you see my video, know I am England because of pounds.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 200 likes and 30 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video were delighted for her. Others also converted the money into Ghana currency.

Professor Atigah commented:

"That two papers is around 1,200ghc ei Ghana."

Ed_ward jr replied:

"Aaah people here don't see that on a regular basis o. most of us use cards or phones to make payments."

G_A indicated:

"Ab3hy3 wc , someones capital dey hold you like that."

Sir Djan added:

"Someone 30 days working salary u dey hold like that."

Respect one another reacted:

"Always want problems for yourself why do you want your area guy’s come after you please stop."

Ghanaian men in UK cry out over cost of clothes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two Ghanaian men in the UK expressed astonishment at the cost of clothes in that country.

This comes after the duo, while in an apparel store, lamented after realising that one shirt cost £400, equivalent to GH¢5,600.

One of the men said that the video's purpose was to prove that people who appear fashionable are rich.

