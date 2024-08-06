King Paluta's new song Makoma has opened up new success pathways for the Ghanaian artiste

In less than a month, the song has registered over two million hits on YouTube alone

He took to social to celebrate his latest milestone, attracting scores of fans who shared in her joy

Ghanaian musician King Paluta's latest song, Makoma, has registered over two million views on YouTube.

The infectious hit single, which went viral after its release on July 5, reached the two-millionth mark in less than a month.

The rapper and singer celebrated the milestone on social media attracting scores of fans who shared in his joy.

King Paluta's drools over his latest record. Photo source: Instagram/KingPaluta

Source: Instagram

King Paluta celebrates his latest milestone

On August 3, King Paluta shared his joy about Makoma's success, saying,

"A milestone worth celebrating. 2 million views in 28 days for Makoma (Visualizer).

The song's success has become a crucial talking point for many industry professionals. Recently, hiplife veteran TiC, one of the most revered names in Ghanaian music history, said King Paluta's Makoma has become successful because of his ability to interpret the country's peculiar taste in music and incorporate it into the song.

Despite King Paluta's rise since pivoting to singing, some industry professionals have criticised the reigning Best New Artiste's vocal abilities.

Fans react to King Paluta's milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to King Paluta's YouTube milestone.

gemssharp said:

"All me and my little one listen too atm #kingpaluta ouch ❤️❤️❤️."

young_king_panda wrote:

"50,000 views from my barracks 😀."

owu6u remarked:

"I'm so happy for you senior. God has decided to unveil you. May your reign never end."

king_gbito noted:

"@kingpalutamusic Not even up to a month! It's a Blessing. You really deserves it KING 👑. We're with you and we will do our best without broadcasting it🙌🙌❤️🙌❤️."

yvonne.empress added:

"5,000 views from my home😂😂😂😂."

King Paluta's song adjudged the most streamed song in Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta's Makoma had become the most streamed song on Boomplay's new music chart based on data collected between July 5 and July 11.

It edged the towering Ogechi remix, whose success was fuelled by Davido's wedding and Black Sherif's Kilos Milos.

Source: YEN.com.gh