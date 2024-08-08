King Paluta, in a video, received a tremendous public reception from some students from Kumasi High School

The students, who were overcome with joy, converged in front of their school premises to see the musician

King Paluta visited a local restaurant to have a meal with some of his team members after his performance at a music event

Ghanaian musician King Paluta went viral after a group of students gave him a loud reception in front of their school in Kumasi.

Kumasi High School students cheer King Paluta

In a trending social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, King Paluta was spotted at a local eatery with some team members in front of Kumasi High School.

The musician and his team members visited the eatery to have a meal after his performance at a music event in Kumasi.

A few of his fans converged at the entrance of the local eatery to greet the musician, take photos and accompany him to his car while a local band performed his Makoma song.

Some students of Kumasi High School who were overexcited to see King Paluta close to their school stormed outside. They converged at their school entrance in huge numbers to cheer the musician and enjoy the song played by the music band.

King Paluta has enjoyed an impressive 2024, bagging TGMA awards and performing at high-profile music events. His song, Makoma, has become one of the most popular songs on the Ghanaian airwaves.

Below is the video of King Paluta being cheered by Kumasi High School students:

Reactions to the video

The footage of Kumasi Senior High School students losing their cool after seeing King Paluta garnered reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. Many praised the musician's rise to mainstream success. Others were also excited to see King Paluta receive a massive ovation from the students.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

CYECYEKU GH commented:

"I am happy for him ❤️."

nanaquame090520

"When it's your time, everything fits in 🙏."

Energie commented:

"Chale obiaa ne ne time o…I once told him that his time will surely come,he and Kweysi Swat…I’m hoping and praying for Kweysi Swat’s own to manifest cuz dah guy is really talented."

OHENE_UK commented:

"S3 Onyame hyira wo aaaaaa ❤️."

Bra Eden commented:

"When the time is right, I the lord, will speak."

kelvingold commented:

"Habkuk 2:3 just read. You will understand how life is🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."

abenaboampongmaa commented:

"When the time comes, no one can stop your shine✨✨✨Enjoy your reign King Paluta🔥."

vindelbosque commented:

"I have played this 19x, it's now my ringtone. I love the scene and the vibes that connect to the lD of the song."

King Paluta's Makoma crosses 2 million views

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta's latest song, Makoma, registered over two million views on YouTube.

The infectious hit single went viral after its release on July 5 and reached the two-millionth mark in less than a month.

