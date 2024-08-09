A Ghanaian man voiced his frustration in a social media video about his friend applying too much hair dye on his head

A Ghanaian man posted a video on social media complaining about his friend who applied too much hair dye to his hair.

The man said he was disappointed in his friend who applied the hair dye for him.

In a video shared by @sikaofficial1, the man sitting in the front seat of a car said he expected his friend to apply a small amount of hair dye, but he used a lot more.

The man said everyone who sees him knows that he has applied hair dye due to the quantity that was used Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

“The hair dye is too much. Just apply something light for me and see what you’ve done. Now everyone can see that I’ve applied hair dye,” the man said in a video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to man’s complaints

YEN.com.gh collated some comments from the man’s video on X. Read them below:

@StarYorka10 said:

Yomo land indeed

@Maxibrown2 wrote:

Kwadwo Yomo 😆🤣😆😆

@StarYorka10 said:

Yall like yomo too much 😆

@1donenzo wrote:

This one na paint mu champion Deluxy adwasuo 😂😂

@Ray_Gyamfi said:

Yomo no adccso wc manim too much😂

@Bra_McWaddle wrote:

The barber Dey do am yomo yomo 😂😂😂made of struggle 🔚🔜

@GaaniOg69 said:

E no horic that 😂

@Bra_Kay77 wrote:

Yomo no y3 thick kama🤣

