CCTV footage in a shop captured three women and a man stealing GH¢20,000 worth of cloths

The thieves disguised themselves as customers looking for a particular fabric and hid the ones they stole in their pants

The shop owner, after noticing missing items, reviewed the footage and is now seeking help to identify the culprits

A local shop owner is looking for three women, and a man was caught on CCTV stealing over GHC20,000 of cloths from her.

The four went to the shop disguised as customers who wanted to buy fabrics from the shop in Nima.

The shop owner hopes to find the three suspects so she can get her cloths back or take her money Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

However, footage shared on X by @eddie_wrt showed three older women and a man hiding the fabrics in their pants.

According to @eddie_wrt, the shop owner noticed that a certain pack of cloths was missing. She then decided to review the CCTV footage, and to her dismay, she found out the four had come to steal from her.

Meanwhile, @eddie_wrt has asked anyone who can identify the four people to reach out to him.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to video of 4 stealing cloths

YEN.com.gh collated some comments from Ghanaians. Read them below:

@manuelphrimpz wrote:

Disgrace sei ooh daabi

@AEmmanuel8998 said:

And sometimes I laugh 😆 when people point fingers on politicians, they were from our homes and neighbourhood. Our thievery attitude is making a lot of people unemployed, cus when you open business they same people crying for jobs will collapse it

@critic_sparrow wrote:

The reason it’s important to employ people to be monitoring the CCTV always…

@Suhuyini_ said:

Wait. How do these shops use the CCTV cameras in this country. You know even with the person's face, there are no systems to find them so why not get someone to monitor the cameras in real time

@PaaKwas03087990 wrote:

This same women will be insulting smokers for stealing

@FadwenpaN80463 said:

Pay people to monitor just the Cameras especially on your busy market days like Wednesday and Saturdays..This is sad our Hajias and Amalias are turning into thieves Smh

@MccarthyPlugg wrote:

Why are our mothers disgracing us like this

