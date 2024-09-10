A video of Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones speaking about life abroad has surfaced on social media

The renowned boxer in the viral video opened up about the harsh realities associated with living abroad

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to Freezy Macbones' comments in the comments section

Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones has opened up about the harsh realities of living abroad. In a viral video, the renowned boxer who previously relocated abroad indicated that life abroad is not as rosy as had been portrayed.

He stated that people who relocate abroad struggle greatly, including working hard to survive. The renowned boxer did not mince words when he said that people work more than one job to raise enough money and fend for their families.

Freezy Macbones made the remarks during a conversation on the Konnect Minds podcast, where he indicated that even well-educated people relocate abroad and cannot find jobs when they relocate abroad.

Netizens react to Freezy Macbones' comments

Freezy Macbones' comment has generated mixed reactions on social media. While some netizens supported his claim, others doubted him, especially those who have not travelled abroad.

@Naaameen wrote:

"Abrokyire People Everyday Advising People Living In Ghana."

@MissAirol wrote:

"Not everyone is struggling… it mainly depends on how you got in the country and either you’re documented or not. The rest is personal choices, no one is making anyone work 2 or more jobs."

@WebkidAfrika wrote:

"We still we go go regardless... Atleast our safety is secured."

@nkrumahboateng wrote:

"I'm not going anywhere bruh. We dey here naaa."

@_Mc_Monney wrote:

"Pass me the visa."

Ghanaian driver regrets after relocating abroad

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has expressed regret after relocating abroad.

The man who quit his job as a driver in Ghana to live abroad said he regretted his decision since he could not find a job after moving to Dubai. Despite being a qualified driver in Ghana, he was asked to take another driving test, which he could not afford, which caused his joblessness.

He also expressed concern about not obtaining the Ghanaian meals he loved so much during his stay in Dubai.

