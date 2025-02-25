Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang wore a trouser and a top to the 80th birthday party of Eddie Annan

The septuagenarian looked young in her beautiful attire and the smile she wore on her face throughout the event

Several social media users who watched the video shared their opinions on the Vice President's looks

Ghana’s Vice President Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang attended the 80th birthday party of the co-founder of Passion Air Eddie Annan.

She obeyed the colour code given by the celebrant and went in an all-white attire.

In an Instagram video, the 73-year-old wore a loose white trouser and a blouse with silver slippers. When she got down from her car she looked younger than her age as she wore a smile which made her more beautiful.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang was welcomed to the party by the celebrant himself with a warm hug. He then introduced her to a lady who may be his relative and they walked to show her the art gallery created for the birthday celebrant.

The three walked holding hands and chatting as they went through the gallery.

The Vice President walked into the party hall confidently and energetically greeting and smiling at guests. Every guest stood up when Prof Opoku-Agyemang was walking in.

Some gave her handshakes, while others hugged her. Other guests present greeted her and smiled.

As all this happened, her security personnel followed closely wearing a white trouser with a black top and a blazer made from batakari.

Prof was given a seat at the high table close to the birthday celebrant.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Veep’s attire to Eddie Annan's birthday

Several social media users who saw the video commended Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s looks. Others said this was the first time they had seen her not wearing a kaba.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by GHHyper on Instagram. Read them below:

Gimbiyaahhh said:

“Mommy is giving it to us back to back 😍.”

Percydakrowfather wrote:

“VP for the first time ain't wearing Kaba....”

Daddyk_official said:

“Where is her “budo” ??? 😂 eeeeeih anka Obiaa y3 nim nu a anka 42 body guards surrounded him.”

Royaltopboy wrote:

“A birthday party that can move the president, the vice president and the president's brother then u should know this birthday man is heavy yet he is low-key 😂 some people get something small so so noise for town lol.”

Apple_jack_227 said:

“I love what I'm seeing. A 23-year looking man celebrating 80 years. And then came my hardworking and simple-looking but elegant and respectful vice president. God bless all of you.”

Atsweitennis wrote:

“And my VP looking stunning and young😍😍😍😍.”

Cynchiga said:

“VP looks gorgeous 😘😘😘❤️.”

Official_elisheba wrote:

“What a time to be alive. Her Excellency 🔥🔥🔥.”

Ametaddy said:

“Bleeding is allowed. Trail blazer, worthy of emulation. ❤️.”

Mamaaoni wrote:

“She looks stunning and young ❤️.”

Prof Opoku-Agyemang wears kente for her induction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang wore a red kente kaba for her induction into office on January 7, 2025.

She looked beautiful in the red top and long skirt. The Vice President wore a short curly hairstyle to compliment her look.

Some social media users commented on Vice President's ensemble at the event.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

