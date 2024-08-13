A video of a Ghanaian lady expressing her delight to be back in Ghana after five years in the US has got people talking

She explained that living in the US is good, however, a lot of the money earned while working goes into the payment of bills

She concluded by saying that people who are determined and work hard in Ghana can also become successful

A young Ghanaian teacher, Bresiamoa, who relocated to the US to live with her husband, has returned to the country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @a_media2, the young lady speaking in an interview about her experience confirmed that the living standard in the US is higher than that of Ghana.

Ghanaian lady returns from the US after five years, advises Ghanaians in the video. Photo credit: @DE GOD SON TV/YouTube

Source: TikTok

"Anyone who tells you that living abroad is bad is lying. If I were to compare, I would say that I was getting my monthly income in Ghana on a weekly basis in the US.

She, however, lamented that a lot of the money made in the US goes into the payment of bills

The young lady concluded that people who work and make a decent income in Ghana can also succeed without needing to relocate abroad.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Bresiamoa's decision to return home

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the woman's comments about living in the US.

charlotteoppong65 commented:

"Is true paa .abroad pays more but the expenses there is more too wen it compares here is the same"

AKWASI commented:

"Please if you're in Ghana 🇬🇭 and you have a very good work. please don't try going to outside of the country. but only if your is around 19 to 28. with no children.

Dwumah Betty reacted:

"What work is in Ghana if you don't have capital."

Ghanaian man urge lazy people against travelling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has said that lazy people must forgo travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the man who works as a factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse said hard work is the key principle of success abroad.

He opened up about working for 11 hours nonstop simply because he needed money to pay school fees.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh