Sweet Adjeley, a Ghanaian food vlogger based in the US, shared how her YouTube recipes prevented a marriage from failing

The husband sent a mail to her acknowledging the role her YouTube videos played in improving his wife's cooking skills

With over a million subscribers, Sweet Adjeley teaches viewers how to cook various dishes, focusing on Ghanaian cuisine

Ghanaian food vlogger Sweet Adjeley has revealed how her YouTube videos saved a marriage that was on the rocks.

The Ghanaian based in the US said the couple reached out to her and told her what would have been of their marriage if they had not encountered her vlogs.

Sweet Adjeley says the couple have asked to meet her to show their appreciation Photo credit: Sweet Adjeley

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, Sweet Adjeley said the man reached out to her via email and said his wife was initially struggling to cook until she started to follow her recipes.

“I think about a year into my YouTube journey, this man contacted me, and he was so appreciative of the fact that his wife was cooking so well, something that was about to destroy their marriage. Because of me, the marriage is saved.”

Ghanaian couple wants to meet Sweet Adjeley

According to the food vlogger, who has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube, the man added that they would want to meet her one day because she saved their marriage.

The man and his wife offered to host her anytime she was in Ghana or meet up with her when they visited the US.

Sweet Adjeley teaches people how to cook various dishes, especially Ghanaian meals, on her YouTube platform.

YouTuber speaks about her marital ceremony

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Sweet Adjeley revealed that she has been married for 20 years even though many saw a video of her recent traditional marriage.

She explained that what they decided to renew their vows but chose to do it the traditional way instead of the usual white ceremony.

Sweet Adjeley is married to her tennis-playing husband, Isaac Tetteh Quaye, and they have three children: two boys and a girl.

