A video of a young Ghanaian lady lamenting about being unmarried has got people talking

The lady admitted that her efforts at finding a husband have proved futile, hence the decision to resort to prayers

Ghanaians who took to social media urged the lady not to give up on her search for a husband

A Ghanaian woman is unhappy being a spinster and has turned to the church in a desperate move to find a husband.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady@afiapretty was seen at the church auditorium, where she made it known that she needed a life companion and believed that praying fervently about it would yield results.

A Ghanaian lady cries out over being unmarried and resorts to prayers for a husband in a trending video. Photo credit: @afiapretty/TikTok

Source: TikTok

"You people say you don't love me. I have complained yet to no avail, so now I have come to church to offer supplication to God, asking him to give me a husband. As you can see, I am at church, looking for a husband, and I hope God will grant my wishes.

The video ended with the lady assuring her followers she would not hesitate to make it public when she got a man who would become her husband.

At the time of the report, the video had raked in over 11,000 likes and 2000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort the unmarried lady

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video urged the lady not to give up on her quest to find a husband.

nenenyumutei indicated:

"Nowadays we the youth are afraid you ladies in this system."

Eric king reacted:

"God will help you my sister."

GodsGeneralSilas reacted:

"Sister are you serious to meet your soulmate."

mrblay3 indicated:

"Keep on praying Afia."

Single mother laments finding a partner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady has expressed frustration over her inability to find a lover.

The video on TikTok showed a young lady lashing out at some men for refusing to have an affair with her simply because she is a single mother.

She said the excuse by some men that they do not want to date single mothers makes no sense because such women are very caring and sensible.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh