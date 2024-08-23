A video of Ghanaian broadcasting showing love to a fan on his show has surfaced on social media

The Angel TV broadcaster, in a live broadcast, gifted the fan some money to show appreciation for his loyalty

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and commended Okatakyie in the comment section

A Ghanaian broadcaster with Angel FM has displayed love to a fan by offering him a cash gift. The renowned broadcaster acknowledged the fan during a live broadcast and sent him GH¢500.

In a video, he noted that the gesture was to show appreciation to the man based in Kwahu in the Eastern Region of Ghana for his loyalty. According to him, the man has been faithful, joining their show each week.

Ghanaian Broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa is rewarding a fan on his show. Image source: Okatakyie Afrifa

Okatakyie Afrifa indicated in a video shared on the X page of @Dek360 that the gift was meant to put a smile on the ardent fan's face.

The fan joined the show via Zoom to participate in the programme. After recognising him, the Ghanaian broadcaster was impressed at his loyalty and gave him some money.

Watch the video below:

Okatakyie is a well-known name in the Ghanaian media space. He is known for his candid and insightful commentary on social and political matters. During the Friday, August 23, 2024, edition of his morning show on Angel TV, he indicated that he appreciates loyal people.

