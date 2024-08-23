Ghanaian teacher Davis Kwakye, living in Columbia, prefers staying there over moving to the U.S. due to his comfortable job with benefits.

A Ghanaian teacher living in Columbia said he would choose to stay where he is than move to the United States of America.

Davis Kwakye said he teaches English in an international school in Columbia and makes enough money to support himself.

Davies Kwakye says he is comfortable in Columbia and would only move if he gets a better-paying job. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Davis Kwakye said he would only consider moving to the USA if a job paid him $7000 or more monthly.

“Several Africans, including Ghanaians, go through Columbia to the US. I can’t do that. I have a working permit and also a permanent residence.”

Davis Kwakye said that besides his salary, he enjoys other benefits, like free accommodation, which makes him very comfortable.

He believes where one lives is not as important as what one makes out of it.

“America also has poor people. I won’t leave my job and trek to the US. I’d rather go there if I get a job offer from there that pays $7000 to $8000 monthly.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on video

Several people commented on the video. While some agreed with Davis, others did not. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

@salomeykoi8963 said:

“Some people are really working hard out there ooo DJ. God bless our hustle”

@hisholiness2010 wrote:

“Make hey whiles the sunshines. Be happy at anywhere you are working and making it big,smart interview there”

@damoahlydia1284 said:

“Very good....where you live doesn't matter, but how you make it"

@nerogyi7361 wrote:

“Ei Ghanafo) Columbia nso”

@beatmasterR said:

“Not true. where you live really matters. it has a great impact on whatever you want to do.”

