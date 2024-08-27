A video of a Ghanaian woman's reaction after she confirmed that her boyfriend of ten years was cheating is trending online

The woman who was pleasantly surprised by her boyfriend during a loyalty test only to realise that the man has plans to marry another woman

Many people who took the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the actions of the young man

It was a sad sight to behold as a middle-aged Ghanaian woman wept bitterly in public after finding out that her boyfriend of ten years had planned to marry another woman.

The lady, Yaa Agyeiwaa, got wind of her lover's plan after taking a loyalty test.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @streetztraffic.live showed the moment when the young man named Kwadwo, currently resident in Belgium, was informed about the loyalty test and told to mention his girlfriend's name.

Without hesitation, the young man named Blessing as his serious girlfriend, adding that he intends to settle down with her.

Kwadwo's disclosure upset Yaa Agyeiwaa, who immediately interrupted the loyalty test by confronting her supposed boyfriend on the phone.

Feeling a sense of guilt, Kwadwo at that point, stated that he had planned to open up to Agyeiwaa regarding his decision.

"Agyeiwaa, I had planned to inform you. Don't be offended, you are too old, and I wanted someone younger."

Agyiewaa, who was moved to tears, began to reminisce about the support she offered her boyfriend, including funding his travel to Belgium.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 100,000 likes and 14000 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians console the disgruntled woman

Netizens who took to the video's comment section lashed out at the man for his betrayal.

tido commented:

"Am even crying while typing eeeii this life always use rules number."

Zainab stated:

"The way some men are going to suffer in dis life no eeer."

nana efya commented:

"I hv watched these tests but dis one has really hurts me."

Lady weeps as lover fails loyalty test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman, Berla, was heartbroken after her boyfriend failed a loyalty test.

This comes after the young man named Sandra as his girlfriend.

When prompted by the interviewer that the lady was not called Sandra, he quickly said it must be Abigail.

The young man's answers displeased Berla, who without hesitation lashed out at him, accusing him of cheating on her.

