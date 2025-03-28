Nana Arthur, a 22-year-old British lady of Ghanaian descent, has been offered admission to Harvard University's postgraduate programme

Despite facing challenges in her academic journey, Nana turned her life around with the support of a dedicated teacher

To take up her place at Harvard, Nana has set up a GoFundMe to solicit funds to cover her tuition fees and accommodation

A 22-year-old British lady, identified as Nana Arthur, has taken to social media to celebrate a major milestone in her academic journey.

Nana, born to Ghanaian parents, announced that she had been offered admission to pursue a postgraduate program in Education Leadership, Organization, and Entrepreneurship at the prestigious Harvard University.

A British-born Ghanaian lady gains admission to Harvard, seeks financial help to pay her fees. Photo credit: @nanaarthurr/TikTok & Getty Images.

In a video shared on her page, Nana and her entire family were captured anxiously waiting to read the status of her application to the Ivy League school.

Moments after discovering that the application was successful, Nana and her family shouted in excitement, jubilating over the offer from Harvard.

The young British lady, in a post accompanying her TikTok video, stated that her remarkable achievement was far from easy, as she faced several challenges in her academic journey.

Nana Arthur's academic struggles before Harvard

According to her, she struggled to complete secondary school, facing suspension over some behavioral issues and being labeled as "loud and disruptive."

However, with the support of a dedicated teacher who saw her potential, Nana said she turned her academic life around, discovering a passion for education.

"Young people shouldn’t be held back due to a lack of support, or circumstances they had no control over. Every student deserves the chance to reach their full potential, no matter where they come from. I have spend the last 4 years mentoring underrepresented students aiming for elite institutions. My postgraduate degree will help me to scale my efforts," portions of TikTok post read.

She consequently described her admission to the prestigious Harvard University as a dream come true.

"I never thought this little Black girl from east, who once believed she had no future, would go from being suspended to studying at Cambridge and Harvard. But I need your support to make it happen," she added.

Ths beautiful campus o Harvard Universiyy, one of the IVy League School. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Nana Arthur said she is the last daughter of Ghanaian-born immigrants and is in her final year at the University of Cambridge, pursuing a bachelor's degree in Philosophy.

To take up her place at Harvard University, the young lady has set up a GoFundMe to solicit funds to pay her tuition fees and accommodation.

The link to the GoFundMe is in her bio on her TikTok page, @nanaarthurr.

Francisca Lamini gains admission into Harvard

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Francisca Lamini gained admission into Harvard Medical School.

Francisca was the only female finalist at the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz, where she represented the Keta SHS.

The news of Francisca's admission to Harvard was disclosed by the American Chamber Of Commerce on its official Facebook page.

