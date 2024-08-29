A kind Ghanaian barber offered a free haircut to a boy in a Chelsea jersey, improving his look and mood

After the haircut, the boy showed off his fresh new look with a smile and some swag, to the delight of many

Social media users who saw the footage praised the barber for his kindness and the boy for availing himself

A Ghanaian barber met a young boy and showed him some kindness, which made the boy and many on social media happy.

The barber proved that you do not need to know people to do any good for them.

A young boy smiles after a kind Ghanaian barber gives him a free haircut. Photo credit: @kronikleghstylishbarber

Source: Facebook

In a video shared by Nana Tea, the barber met a random young boy who could be in his teens and offered to give him a haircut.

The boy, wearing a replica Chelsea jersey, agreed to the offer after which the barber, Kronicle da mobile, found a place to sit and cut the young boy’s bushy hair.

In the video, the boy showsedoff his new haircut. His smile and other actions showed that he liked the new look, compared to his unkempt initial appearance.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on kind barber

Several people who saw the video commented and applauded the barber for showing kindness to a stranger. Others also wondered why he chose the style he did for a young boy.

YEN.com.gh has collated some of these comments.

Richie Aboagye said:

“Nice hair cut. But imagine bringing this haircut to my Dad's house hmmmmm. You go chop Sakora straight”

Elisabeth Fanny Bruce Tagoe wrote:

“My African mind will think u want to use my hair for juju. The way I will run erh 😩😩”

Ohenemaa Abena Gyameah Kyei said:

“I love the kindness part of barbering his hair but the style makes him look like a gangster. He is probably a student to hv that speaks a lot about a person. Maybe he is good but that will say smth else so please do the good work but good n befitting hairstyles thanks”

Joseph Bawa wrote:

“Ah....It better he was left the way he was...from gentleman to shatta wale lol 😆 no hard feelings”

Korkor Doku said:

“Please try and extend this act of kindness to people's with special needs especially those with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Having a haircut is challenging for them. They deserve nice haircut too.”

Lamine Lamine asked:

“Please where dey the barber,? I want pass by some😎”

Kind man shows love to a hustler

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian man got netizens talking after he showed a young hustler kindness.

Mr Nyamekye met the young boy at a washing bay and was touched by his humility, handing over some gifts.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh