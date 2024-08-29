A student has reportedly been duped by an unknown caller who promised him a job in Canada

The young man, in an X post, shared his story to raise awareness of the activities of such unscrupulous persons

Netizens who saw the post were taken aback and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian student, Akwesi, has been deceived by unknown persons who posed as travel agents. According to him, the unknown persons have withdrawn almost all his savings from his bank account.

Narrating his ordeal, Akwesi, a young man in his final year at a university, stated that he had always been passionate about leaving Ghana to work abroad due to the country's high unemployment rate.

A final-year student loses a huge chunk of his savings to a caller who promised him a job in Canada.

In an X post shared by user @withAlvin to create awareness, Akwesi stated that he had applied to different websites seeking job opportunities from different countries because of his strong desire to relocate abroad.

One day, he received a call from an unknown number, informing him that he had gotten an opportunity to work in Canada and was to pay $5, an equivalent of GH¢78.65.

Excited by the news, he submitted his debit card details to the caller, and before he knew it, a penny of his savings had been withdrawn.

According to him, out of about GH¢20,000 in his account, he was able to save only GH¢5,000, which means the unscrupulous persons stole GH¢15,000 from his account.

Netizens react to Akwasi's story

Netizens who saw the post were taken aback by Akwesi's story. They took to the comments section to express their views.

@MichaelAck95064 wrote:

"You spend 4 years at the university and still fell for 5 dollars processing fees? come on! this is greediness on the part of Alwesi."

@OppongSylvest18 wrote:

"Oh Akwesi wants to use $5 to enter Canada."

@LebronTonardo1 wrote:

"Very informative."

@eforisky wrote:

"I traced the site and found out that it's coming from Nigeria. Nigerians are behind the site."

@KouphiG wrote:

"All because of hardship."

