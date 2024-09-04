A video of a young man's reaction after he chanced on his former SHS teacher in Canada is trending

The teacher could not hide his joy as he expressed delight at seeing a student in another country

Many people who thronged the comments section have praised the duo for the bond they share

It was a beautiful moment to behold when a young Ghanaian man reunited with his former Senior High School teacher in Canada.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @oseiwusualbert, showed the young man an event shouting with joy after meeting his former teacher, who taught him at Tepa SHS.

A former Tepa SHS student reunites with his teacher in Canada in a trending video. Photo credit: @oseiwusualbert/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Filled with excitement, the young man shouted the nickname of his former teacher.

On his part, the teacher sounded astonished at meeting his former student in Canada and funnily remarked that the young man was stubborn.

The duo, amid their joy, then proceeded to take some pictures.

The adorable video, which highlighted the strong bond between the teacher and his student, has raked in over 140 likes and eight comments at the time of publication.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to teacher-student reunion

Social media users who reacted to the video were left in awe, with many commending the duo for relocating to Canada to seek greener pastures.

yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"Such a nice feeling, the both of them jakpa in search of greener pastures abroad, no where cool ampa."

Obaapa Afriyie Nancy remarked:

"Eeeeiiiii Bb also jakpa."

Kobby black replied:

"The general BBD"

Teacher delights as student becomes a lawyer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman was overwhelmed with joy after she chanced on one of her students who became a lawyer.

The viral TikTok video captured the adorable moment where the woman recorded herself with the young lady dressed in her lawyer's gown.

The teacher stated that she taught the young lawyer in class two and continued to express the joy that one of her students was now in the legal field.

