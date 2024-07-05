The Oguaa Traditional Council has invited Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to the Oguaa Fetu Afahye Grand Durbar

The Oguaa Traditional Council has invited Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to be the guest speaker at the Oguaa Fetu Afahye Grand Durbar on September 7.

A delegation extended the invitation to the Asanteman Council Meeting held at the Manhyia Palace on July 5.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Source: Asante Nation

Source: UGC

GNA reported that the invitation highlighted the cultural bonds between the two traditional authorities.

The delegation was led by Nana Kwaku-Yensu, the Sanaahene of the Oguaa Traditional Area, and Charlotte Osei, the former chair of the Electoral Commission.

The Asantehene's historic debut in Oguaa is expected to create a distinctive ambience and showcase his role as a custodian of tradition and a symbol of unity and resilience.

The Asantehene honoured the Homowo durbar of the Ga State on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

This historic visit was hosted by the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at his palace's forecourt.

Ga Mantse visits Otumfuo for his birthday and 25th-anniversary celebration

The Ga Mantse spent days at Manhyia to commemorate the 74th birthday of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his 25th anniversary as Asantehene. He received a rousing welcome when he got to the palace.

As part of the celebrations, the Ga Mantse attended the Executive Launch and unveiling of the Asantehene Commemorative Stamps, which was hosted at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall at the Manhyia Palace back in May.

Asantehene's Golden Stool first appearance in 25 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the famous Asante Golden Stool made a rare public appearance at Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 25th-anniversary celebration.

The Asantehene's anniversary was climaxed with a grand durbar and Akwasidaekese at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The Golden Stool made a conspicuous appearance at the durbar, its first public appearance in 25 years.

Source: YEN.com.gh