Ghana Stock Exchange council has recognized Abena Osei-Poku as its Chairperson

Osei-Poku, the managing director of Absa Bank Ghana becomes the second woman in 26 years to hold that position

The University of Ghana alumnus has over 27 years pan-African experience from Standard Chartered and Barclays Bank

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) council has recently announced the appointment of Abena Osei-Poku as Chairperson.

The appointment makes her the second female in 26 years to hold that title after Gloria Nikoi.

According to the announcement, Abena takes over from Ray Anselm Sowah.

Abena Osei-Poku posing for the camera Photo credit: Abena Osei-Poku/LinkedIn

The vibrant latest Chairperson also doubles as the Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana.

Abena also worked as the Managing Director at Absa Group in South Africa.

She was in-charge of the Corporate and Investment Banking business in East and West Africa.

Osei-Poku has more than 27 years pan-African experience from Standard Chartered and Barclays Bank.

Abena completed the University of Ghana Legon and has an MBA from the Manchester Business School in UK.

