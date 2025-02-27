A video of a young Ghanaian man passing out as a soldier in the US Army has sparked reactions online

In the video, the young man, identified as Linus Owusu Afriyie, was seen saluting his superiors at his passing out ceremony

Ghanaians who came across the TikTok video thronged the comments section to wish him well

A US-based Ghanaian man, identified as Linus Owusu Afriyie, has taken to social media to celebrate a new beginning in his life.

This comes after Linus Owusu Afriyie enlisted in the US Army as a soldier, having relocated abroad a couple of years ago to seek greener pastures.

Linus Owusu Afriyie, a Ghanaian man, fulfills his dream by joining the US Army after relocating abroad for greener pastures. Photo credit: @linus0088/TikTok.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian man was seen at his passing-out ceremony.

Linus walked from behind a parade of new army recruits to salute his superior at the ceremony, signifying his readiness for the task ahead.

From the video, the young man looked visibly excited as he went through the final process of becoming a US soldier.

After his marching orders were read out to him, Linus nodded his head in acceptance and turned around to salute his fellow recruits, who clapped for him.

Linus Owusu Afriyie indicated in the caption of his TikTok video that he was mentally, physically, and psychologically ready to serve the United States of America as a soldier.

"Proud to serve," he wrote in the caption of the TikTok video.

Below is the video of Linus Owusu Afriyie passing out as a soldier in the US Army.

Reactions to Ghanaian man's video

The video of a Ghanaian man's passing out ceremony as a soldier of the US Army generated significant reactions on social media.

Below are some of the comments in reactions to the video.

@Swatman said:

"How can u salute without a beret."

@Linus Owusu Afriyie replied:

"We dont need a beret to salute in a room here in the states menua. Maybe GH but not in the USA."

@BIG SHARK also said:

"Bro I am proud of you I have pass my ASVAB EXAM but really don’t want to continue oo."

@BKH1860 commented:

"Wooow very proud you bro keep up the good work and fly the flag of Ghana ."

@GBF also commented:

"Congratulations bro . I will join you one day by the grace of God."

@Nanasei wrote:

"Congratulations bro , One day I will be in the same uniform."

US Army recruits undergoing some drills at the training school. Photo credit: UGC.

Man Rejected By GAF Joins US Army

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man, known as Bryte, achieved his dreams of becoming a soldier after relocating abroad.

In a viral TikTok video, Bryte said he was rejected on three different occasions by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) before relocating abroad to pursue his dreams.

He also said that he had always wanted to become an army officer, and when his country of birth denied him the opportunity he decided to enlist in the US Army.

Many who came across his TikTok video thronged the comment section to congratulate him.

