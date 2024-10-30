A Ghanaian lady, known as Maame Serwaah, has inspired many on social media with her academic exploits abroad

Maame Serwaah graduated from Simon Fraser University in Canada, where she was awarded a master's degree certificate

The overly excited Ghanaian lady took to social media to share videos of her graduation ceremony, which attracted congratulatory messages from netizens

A brilliant Ghanaian lad, Maame Serwaa, has made herself and her parents proud after achieving academic excellence at one of Canada's prestigious institutions of higher learning.

Maame Serwaah successfully completed her academic programme at Simon Fraser University, situated in British Columbia.

A brilliant Ghanaian lady bags a master's degree from a prestigious Canadian university. Photo credit: @ladybiancca/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Having achieved this remarkable milestone, Maame Serwaah took to social media to revel in her academic success.

The young Ghanaian lady shared a video of herself walking to the dais at the graduation ceremony to receive her honours upon completion of her master's programme.

Maame Serwaah, beaming with smiles and dressed in a blue gown with touches of white and red, walked confidently and majestically to shake hands with the faculty supervising the event.

Maame Serwaah's academic success inspires netizens

The young lady's academic success outside the shores of Ghana has become a source of motivation for some netiens who chanced on the video of her graduation event, with many congratulating her.

@Nana adwoa afriyie wrote:

"Congratulations Bridget, you're blessed."

@Yaa Phannie_1202 also wrote:

"Congratulations madam…I miss your canes."

@Marcus Garvie said:

"great achievement lady bianca."

@Nana also said:

"Congratulations Bridget, you're blessed."

@Afia Dicta commented:

"Congratulations madam,much love."

@Maame Serwaah replied:

"Thanks Bene."

Ghanaian lady celebrates marriage and master's degree

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a 23-year-old young lady has recently resorted to social media to share some of her achievements at a young age.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the lady, identified on her socials as @dolanimi2, stated that she celebrated her birthday, got married to her man and also bagged her master's degree in the same week.

"God showed out for you this year, glory to God, congratulations to you, God is ever faithful," she posted.

Source: YEN.com.gh