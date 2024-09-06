A Ghanaian woman's reaction after the ex-girlfriend of his son reached out to him has got many people laughing

The woman who could not come to terms with their breakup questioned why the lady would jilt her son after she had introduced him to her parents

Netizens who saw the video could not hold back their laughter as they shared their views in the comment section

A Ghanaian woman could not hold back her frustration when her son's ex-girlfriend reached out to him to see her.

The woman in a viral TikTok video scolded the lady and questioned why she wanted to see him after their breakup.

A Ghanaian woman is expressing her frustration after lady jilts her son. Image source: Chriskatasm

Source: TikTok

The woman lamented how the lady, Mariam, broke up with her son even after introducing him to her mother as the man she would marry.

Watch the video below:

Netizens support the woman

Netizens who saw the video backed the woman. They were equally baffled and questioned the lady about what she wanted from her ex.

@Maame konadu wrote:

"3yaa leave your ex dm alone,we the current ones are tired of fighting."

@MAKOITI wrote:

"Buh why do you want to see your ex?"

@Iamyhaa97 wrote:

"Wei de3 Mariam go back to ur ex."

@Cassidy1 wrote:

"S3 wagye waniso."

@osabarimasylveste wrote:

"Mummie gye wo."

@Sherrycoco🇨🇮🇬🇭 wrote:

"U want to see your ex? Well…the woman though."

@Baddo Priscilla

"Eiiiiii Asew."

@efya.angella wrote:

"I swear this woman behaves like my bd’s mum."

@Eno Mary wrote:

"U haven’t seen anything yet."

@Kwabhena wrote:

"You won see him, you miss the thing abi."

@Gentle thug wrote:

"This one de3 you no try."

@jemimaattor wrote:

"Oh."

@ms Ann wrote:

"Couples since shs."

@BECOMING MY BEST wrote:

"Wagye waniso."

@Afya Richel wrote:

"Awwwn."

@KIVGJHAY wrote:

"Simple!!"

@nharnharafriyiepapabi wrote:

"It’s Rapheal from Amass. my class mate."

Ghanaian man suffers painful heartbreak

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man could not conceal his pain while sharing his heartbreak story in a video.

The man who sponsored his lover abroad subjected her to a loyalty test, which she failed abysmally. He then opened up on how he funded the lady's trip to France.

Source: YEN.com.gh