A beautiful young Ghanaian lady, Sabrina Ameyaw, has made Ghana proud by excelling in her education

The former student of KNUST has bagged six scholarships and is currently pursuing her master's in Canada

Netizens who saw the post were proud of her and took to the comments section to congratulate her

A brilliant past student of KNUST, Sabrina Ameyaw, has warmed hearts on social media after flaunting her educational achievements online.

The young lady stated in a post that she had secured six scholarships. Due to her intelligence, Sabrina has attained several heights in her educational journey.

A brilliant female KNUST old student has secured 6 fully funded scholarships and is pursuing a master's in Canada. Image source: Sabrina Ameyaw

In an X post, @Voice of KNUST indicated that Sabrina Ameyaw is currently pursuing her master's in financial insurance at the University of Toronto, Canada.

The scholarships obtained by Sabrina include three Mastercard Foundation Scholarships to Canada's top three universities: the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia, and McGill University.

Additionally, Sabrina has bagged three (3) Graduate Teaching Assistant (GTA) positions at the University of Vermont, Oregon State University, and Texas Tech.

See the post below:

Netizens hail Sabrina for her achievements

Netizens who saw the video were proud of Sabrina and took to the comments section to praise her for her achievements.

@AyekpleYao wrote:

"My utmost dear student."

@1dnHenry wrote:

"For all you know A is still 70 for those who think it’s easy."

@PokuAdusa wrote:

"Congratulations Sabrina. G7 is happy to hear of this beautiful opportunity."

@mcjace11 wrote:

"I tap into this kind of blessing in Jesus name. Congratulations."

@Kwesi_Valentine wrote:

"Our Chief of Staff for."

@PeterParkerArt1 wrote:

"After everything come to gh. Let me marry you coz. PhD won’t give you kids."

@Justice65898437 wrote:

"Congratulations for her achievement."

@klein_khelvyn wrote:

"Beauty plus intelligence."

@Opoku_Philip wrote:

"Congratulations."

@KarenElesi

"Beauty, body and Brains."

@Worlakwame1

"Congratulations."

@sly428706850242 wrote:

"I am inspired. God is indeed wonderful."

