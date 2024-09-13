Abdul Aziz Issah has described himself as a Lamine Yamal type of player following his transfer to Barcelona

Issah is one of the highly-rated youngsters from Ghana, and his move to Spain is a testament to his prospects

The 18-year-old is the second Ghanaian to join the Catalan giants this summer after David Oduro

Ghanaian rising star Abdul Aziz Issah has drawn parallels between his playing style and that of Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, following his summer transfer to the Catalan giants.

The talented winger made a significant career leap, moving from Dreams FC in Ghana's Premier League to FC Barcelona, a transition that solidifies his status as one of West Africa's most exciting young prospects.

Issah's transfer makes him only the second Ghanaian player, after David Oduro, to make the direct switch from the Ghana Premier League to the iconic La Liga club.

The 18-year-old's impressive stint with Dreams FC, where he played a key role over two seasons, earned him this opportunity.

3news reports that during his time at the club, Issah helped the Still Believe Lads secure the Ghanaian FA Cup and led them to a surprising semifinal run in their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Abdul Aziz Issah compares himself to Lamine Yamal

At his unveiling at Barcelona’s Johan Cruyff Stadium, where he stood alongside fellow Ghanaian David Oduro, Issah expressed his joy and readiness to take on the new challenge.

He likened his style to that of Lamine Yamal, Barcelona’s teenage prodigy, who has already registered four assists and a goal in four La Liga matches this season after playing a key role in Spain's triumph at Euro 2024.

“It’s an incredible feeling, a dream come true,” Issah said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“I’ve supported this club since I was a kid, and being here now is a blessing. I can't wait to get started."

Issah described his game, saying, "I see myself as a Lamine Yamal type of player—left-footed, always looking to attack, take on defenders, and create chances."

What's next for Abdul Aziz Issah?

Abdul, who also shone for Ghana’s U20 team during their gold-medal campaign at the 2023 African Games, will begin his Barcelona journey with Barcelona B (Barca Atletic).

His loan spell will serve as a stepping stone toward securing a permanent place in the team, with aspirations to break into the senior side in the future.

Barcelona signs Abdul Aziz Issah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona secured the signing of Abdul Aziz Issah during the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old joined the Catalan club from Dreams FC after impressing during his trials.

Dreams confirmed Issah's transfer on their official social media platforms, with the teenager finalizing the move on deadline day.

