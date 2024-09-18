Horic Ampofo, the chief executive officer of Horic Autos, has paid the fees of 15 university students

A Ghanaian businessman, Horic Ampofo, has helped 15 students from various universities in Ghana.

Horic Ampofo, the CEO of Horic Autos, a car dealership company, paid the schools of the tertiary students.

Horic Ampofo, a Ghanaian businessman, pays school fees for 15 random university students.

The tertiary students were randomly selected from the social media pages of the Ghanaian automobile dealer.

The gesture fulfilled a promise Horic Ampofo publicly made on his socials some weeks ago to support 10 to 15 university students.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Horic Ampofo invited the lucky students to his office and handed each a brown envelope containing money for their fees.

Horic Ampofo expressed excitement over his ability to extend a helping hand and put smiles on the faces of the students.

"About 3 Weeks ago, I made a promise to sponsor the fees of 10 to 15 random university students from my social media. And by God’s grace, today, I’ve been able to fulfill the promise. I’m glad I was able to help the community and put a smile to their faces," he wrote.

Netizens commend Horic Ampofo

Horic Ampofo's genuine act of kindness to the students earned him praise from netizens, as they thronged the comment section of his post to share their views.

@carl_md said:

"I've been following you for some time now. I don't know you personally and I've not had to do business with you. But for some reason, I know so well, that you have a genuinely pure heart towards humanity. I don't do this often (comment on posts.. lol) but I was moved to say this. I know you've been doing it...this is not your first. May God continue to bless you and keep you sound in health and wealth, because you are a good steward. HE knows that when HE blesses you, you will give back for HIS work in any way you can. Stay blessed and respect!"

@cyprian_wealth also said:

"God bless you capo."

@3rd.b.o.r.n commented:

"God bless and increase you."

Young man pays fees for 11 students

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a final-year student at the KNUST, Emmanuel Jason Asare, paid the school fees of 11 of his schoolmates.

Emmanuel, the human resource leader of the KNUST School of Business (KSB), paid GH¢20,000.00 for their 2023/2024 academic year, including arrears. The young man's act of kindness was praised by Ghanaians on social media.

