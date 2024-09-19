A video of two SHS final-year students bidding each an emotional farewell has sparked emotions online

In a heartwarming conversation, one of the SHS boys pleaded with his friend never to forget about him

The video of the emotional final moments of the students attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Two final-year senior high school (SHS) students shared emotional moments on their last day on campus after their final WASSCE paper.

SHS students across the country have completed their secondary education after sitting for their last West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) paper last week.

An SHS boy engages with his classmate in an emotional conversation after their last WASSCE paper. Photo credit: @official_chosenwan/TikTok.

Social media is full of videos of these SHS students celebrating the successful completion of their three-year academic journey at the secondary level.

Taking to TikTok to also revel in their academic achievement, two male students at the Koase Senior High Technical School shared a heartwarming moment.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, one of the students was heard pleading with his classmate never to forget about him as they headed home to face the realities of life outside campus.

"I want to plead with you that as we head home, maybe your parents are rich so your life is probably sorted out already. However, some of us would have to struggle to eat. So please take my phone number and don't forget about me when any opportunity comes up. I will be very happy if we all win together as friends," he stated.

Netizens touched by the SHS boy's words

Netizens were touched by the emotional words of the SHS boy upon chancing on the video posted on TikTok by @official_chosenwan.

@opoku foster said:

"Very Emotional. Some of u may not see each other again. Some may turn nurses doctors mécanique some will go abroad some will survive here some will die soon some will go far some will rich."

@Yusif Najat also said:

"hmm me and my best friend today my friend is living America and struggling Ghana."

@Friction said:

"Hmmmm life after shs is not easy at all especially when the results come and you couldn’t pass all there you will smell pepper."

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh