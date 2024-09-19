Multimedia Group Limited presenter Tima Kumkum got many people gushing over her when she flaunted her baby bump in a video

The radio and TV presenter shared a video of her supporting the Akonoba Foundation at their event in the US

Many people talked about how pregnancy looked good on her, while others congratulated her in the comments

Seasoned media personality Tima Kumkum got people talking on social media when she showed up to an event with a heavily pregnant belly.

Tima Kumkum flaunts baby bump

Tima Kumkum flaunted her baby bump at the Akonoba Foundation event in the US after packing several suitcases on her trip.

Tima shared a video on her Instagram page, and she dazzled in a long, deep blue and golden-textured dress styled with frails.

The mother of two, who celebrated her 37th birthday on September 17, 2024, wore beautiful makeup and stylish braids of shoulder length.

She accessorised her look by wearing her wedding ring, a bracelet and a designer red and gold mini bag. She kept it simple by wearing slippers.

Video of Tima Kumkum heavily pregnant.

Reactions to Tima Kumkum's video

Many people in the comment section were in awe after seeing Tima Kumkum heavily pregnant in the video. Others talked about how pregnancy looked good on her as they complimented her.

Below are the reactions to the video on her Instagram page:

namens_di_versatile said:

"Tima❤️ you are Timaing😂"

_mavis1235 said:

"I think tima is pregnant anaa eyes no good."

lizzyaddai said:

"Wooow You Super Fabulous, I Like Your Outfit Looks Fabulous On You 😍💋😍💋😍❤️"

mildredefyadecland said:

"Oh wow she is pregnant ❤️❤️❤️"

adoley_attiogbe said:

"Awwwww am soo happy for you Mrs"

Tima Kumkum glows in outfit

YEN.com.gh reported that Adom TV and radio presenter Tima Kumkum rocked a gorgeous outfit that got many people gushing over her.

The beautiful and eloquent media personality had never disappointed when it came to her ravishing looks as she hosted the Miss Golden Stool pageant.

Many people complimented Tima Kumkum in the comment section for inspiring them with her decent looks.

