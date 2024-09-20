A video of the adorable young boy who welcomed the Asantehene to Cape Coast with a lovely flag dance, speaking on his encounter with Otumfuo, has surfaced

The young boy, who was delighted about his encounter with the Asantehene, shared his experience, stating that he’s now friends with Otumfuo

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and expressed their views in the comments section of the video

The young Ghanaian boy who welcomed Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to Cape Coast with a spectacular flag dance has opened up about his encounter with the revered King.

As he’s popularly known, Chief Justice stated in an interview that his meeting with Otumfuo was one of the best experiences he’d ever had.

In the video, he indicated that the Asantehene was impressed with his performance and instantly made him his friend.

He noted that at some point, the Chief of Oguaa Osaberima Kwesi Atta instructed him and his dad to go home since it was getting late, but Otumfuo wanted him to stay, so he stayed with him.

Additionally, he noted that Otumfuo was very friendly, and his affable nature prompted him to hand over his flag to the revered King when he was stepping down to greet an older friend.

Netizens impressed as young boy speaks about Otumfuo

Netizens who saw the video of the young boy were impressed by his eloquence while recounting his experience with the revered Asantehene. Many took to the comments section to hail him.

@KOFAAAL wrote:

“Ancestors know themselves oooo. Otumfo knows him very well. the way he has that kind of relationship with the elderly, he's an ancestor. an ancestor from the Ashanti land who missed his route to Fante.”

@berry_9991 wrote:

“Fantefo) ne Brofo.”

@mimi191929 wrote:

“He even gave it to him with his left hand.”

@RICHIE SpicE wrote:

“The whole thing is spiritual is not just anything.”

@Dr Chris wrote:

“u see the way he talks. it's spiritual.”

@young ing wrote:

“Buh he handed it over to him with his left hands, and that is bad.”

@FAMEYE NZEMANIBA wrote:

“He saw a CHIEF he respects and asked permission to go and greet him.”

@user1465693017473 wrote:

“So who did that voiceover.”

@Player_1 wrote:

“Eii I thought I understand twi so it would be easy to understand Fante ooo. herrrrr a nor hear anything oo.”

Little boy dances energetically to welcome Otumfuo

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young boy danced graciously to welcome the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to Cape Coast.

The little boy, who performed a traditional dance with a red Asafo flag, warmed the hearts of many after his video was shared on social media.

