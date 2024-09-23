Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci, the two Ghanaian media personalities who came under fire for passing disparaging comments against the Otumfiuo have run to the Manhyia Palace to apologise

The duo were reported to have disrespected the Otumfuo during a television discussion recently

In a video, Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci were spotted at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi begging for forgiveness

The two Ghanaian media personalities have visited the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to apologise to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The duo's visit was prompted by recent comments that allegedly disrespected the king of the Ashanti kingdom.

Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci, Ghanaian media personalities, run to Manhyia Palace to beg Otumfuo. Photo credit: @Gossips24 Avenue/YouTube.

It would recalled that a couple of weeks ago, Afia Pokua, a presenter with Accra-based Agoo TV while discussing trending issues on Onua TV's Biribi Gyegye Wo show, reportedly took a swipe at the Otumfuo.

Afia Pokua was alleged to have questioned the Otumfuo's silence on verbal attacks by some indigenes of Asanteman against the Dormanhene and his people.

These remarks sparked wild backlash and anger among many, especially Asantes, who took the Afia and Mona Gucci to the cleaners.

Mona Gucci, the host of the Biribi Gyegye Wo show, was berated for allegedly urging Afia Pokua on while she passed those comments against the Otumfuo.

Following the social media backlash, the two media personalities were summoned to the Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Ashanti Kingdom to apologise.

The visit to the Manhyia Palace

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on @eddie_wrt's X page, Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci, led by management of the Onua TV were at the Manhyia Palace to beg for forgiveness.

Both Mona Gucchi and Afia Pokua, as sighted in the video bowed to their knees while responding to questions by the traditional authority at the palace.

Before the summoned by the Manhyia Palace, the two ladies had already rendered an unqualified apology to the Asantehene and the Asante people for their unfortunate comments.

It emerged during Afia Pokua's apology at Manhyia Palace, as the presiding Chief disclosed that Afia Pokua's true ethnicity is Frafra and Krobo, contrary to her earlier claims of being from Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

According to the Chief, Afia Pokua's alleged father told him that her biological father hails from the Upper East Region while her mother is a Krobo.

This revelation shocked Afia Pokua, who appeared to be hearing the information for the first time in her life.

Asanteman youth condemns disrespect towards Otumfuo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asanteman Youth For Culture and Development had issued out warning to detractors of the Asantehene to desist from attacking their king.

The group at a press conference organized in Kumasi on Friday, September 20, 2024, said they would no longer accept any form of disrespect towards the Otumfuo.

Going forward, the group said they would take drastic action against any group or individual who dared to disrespect the Otumfuo.

