A Dutch lady based in Ghana was dismayed after recently discovering that the colours of the NPP were the same as her country's flag

In a video, the obroni lady acted in a manner that indicated that she was not happy to find out that the NPP had the same colours as her country

Her reactions attracted mixed responses from Ghanaians who chanced on her video on TikTok

An obroni woman, who has been living in Ghana for quite a while, was left hugely disappointed after she recently discovered that the colours of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were the same as those of her country’s flag.

The NPP, the ruling party in Ghana, has red, white, and blue as its colours and brand identity.

A Dutch obroni woman expresses disappointment after discovering that NPP's colours are the same as her country's flag. Photo credit: @adventurelle_/TikTok

However, the obroni lady, who is Dutch, expressed dismay upon realising that these are the same colours as those of the Netherlands' flag.

While driving in town with a Ghanaian friend, the obroni lady saw a red, white, and blue flag and thought it was her country's flag due to the similarity in colors.

However, her Ghanaian friend informed her that it was actually the NPP's flag, a revelation that changed her mood from excitement to disappointment.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the obroni lady shouted, "Ah!" when she was told that the flag belonged to the NPP.

"I was disappointed haha 😂," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Ghanaians react to the obroni lady's video

A section of Ghanaians on social media who came across the obroni lady's video reacted to it. Some of the comments are compiled below:

@Ogidi Gidi reacted:

"Hahahahaaa. But there's no elephant in the first flag ooo, Ghana n branding. Now NDC is gradually ignoring the famous "Umbrella."

@jumpy also reacted:

"The "ah" got me."

@poderoso savaşçi said:

"The NPP flag is like the Dutch flag, but the other flag is corrupt and anyone who looks at it can get sick."

@Username9078563412 said:

"How long do you live in Ghana now? I assume not even 1 year.. is this your accent forced or .. lol."

@Elle replied:

"No not even a year. It’s not forced, that’s how I talk…"

