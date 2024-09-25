A Ghanaian man, who was a member of the ruling NPP could not hold his joy after his first daughter graduated from SHS

In a video, the man, identified as Kofi Darko stated that he was happy his daughter kept her purity on track despite being away from home for three years

Ghanaians on social media who took to the comment section congratulated the man and his teenage daughter.

A Ghanaian man was in an ecstatic mood after his first daughter completed senior high school.

The Ghanaian man, identified as Kofi Darko, took great pride in his daughter's academic achievement.

A Ghanaian man expresses joy as his daughter completed SHS after taking her last WASSCE paper. Photo credit: @kofi_darko/TikTok.

Kofi Darko drove to his daughter's school to take her home after sitting for her last WASSCE paper.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kofi Darko wrote that he was proud his teenage daughter completed three years of education at the secondary level unsullied.

The visibly proud dad hugged his daughter for several minutes moments after she came out of the examination.

The Ghanaian man was clad in an all-white kaftan with a New Patriotic Paty (NPP) branded blue vest on top, indicating that he was a member of the ruling party.

Reactions to Kofi Darko's video

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to Kofi Darko. Video.

@Mispalove said:

"My sister too competed this year, we promise her of iPhone and the best university of her choice in Ghana and she is ready to prove it, if your daughter is one is a very good."

A_Winnie1544 also said:"

I should’ve celebrated myself if I knew it’s an achievement."

FIDDY’S apparel commented:

"I should have celebrated mine after completing university."

@its.sheba_also commented:

: You should have kept it private because you do not know what people are planning against her."

@Modest Sualy wrote:

"Then I have to be proud of myself cus Eeii I started talking to men sef when I got to tertiary second year."

Woman celebrates daughter after graduating from SHS

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian woman was potted in a trending TikTok video celebrating her daughter after she sat for her final WASSCE exam.

The video captured the woman on her knees expressing gratitude to God for seeing her daughter through three years of secondary education.

Amid tears of joy, the man held her daughter tightly as she praised God for returning her home safely.

