Highlife musician Kofi Kinaata has reportedly been involved in an accident with his entourage in the Western Region

The car Kinaata and his crew were travelling in was reportedly crossed by a motorbike, leading to a collision

A video of the accident scene has emerged, triggering reactions from Ghanaians including Owusu Worae who spoke to YEN.com.gh

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata, known in private life as Martin King Arthur, has reportedly been involved in a lorry accident.

Details of the accident are sketchy, but YEN.com.gh checks indicate it happened at Aboadze, near Takoradi in the Western Region.

A car Kofi Kinataa is travelling in crashes into motorbike at Aboadze. Photo source: @kinaatagh, @adomtv

Social media reports suggest that a motorbike crossed the road in the car the award-winning songwriter and his entourage were travelling in, leading to a collision and causing them to skid off the road.

A video shared by Adom TV, showed a crowd around the scene of the accident, with the accident car yet to be removed from where it got ditched.

Accidents are occupational hazards for musicians

Reacting to the news of Kinaata's accident, entertainment journalist Owusu Worae described such incidents as occupational hazards for musicians and entertainers.

In a quick chat with YEN.com.gh, the head of entertainment news at TV3 explained that musicians travel a lot for shows during weekends and ceremonial seasons and with the type of roads in Ghana, it is always difficult for them.

"There have been several instances in the past and Kinaata's accident will not be the last. With the kind of roads we have and the kind of recklessness on them, it is always a risk to be travelling on land. It becomes riskier in the case of artistes who have travel faster in order to meet schedules or even perform in different towns on the same day.

"But while we cannot do much about the nature of the roads, we just have to keep educating other users to be responsible and also advise creatives to be careful when travelling. We thnak God for Kinaata's life because it would have been a deadly blow had anything bad happened to him," he said.

Watch the video of Kinaata's accident below:

Ghanaians react to Kinaata's accident

The video triggered reactions from social media users.

nanaama_edwards said:

Kofi be covered in Jesus Christ name

emerisnel said:

We thank God for his life

ste.kor said:

Oh sorry my son in-law, we thank God for your life 🙌🙌To God be the glory 🙌🙌

