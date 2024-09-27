Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has been urged to lend his voice to the ongoing protests against illegal mining

The West Ham forward, who is yet to open his goal-scoring account this term, received the humble appeal as calls to stop galamsey grows

Meanwhile, there have been growing calls from civil societies and social media users for the 39 remanded protesters to be freed

Mohammed Kudus has found himself at the centre of a heartfelt plea from a passionate fan urging him to lend his voice to the fight against illegal mining in Ghana, commonly known as galamsey.

This call for action follows a series of protests in the country as citizens demand the government take decisive steps to end the environmental destruction caused by these unlawful activities.

Stop Galamsey protests

The recent protests, spearheaded by Democracy Hub, culminated in a three-day demonstration last week.

Unfortunately, the final day saw a dramatic drop in attendance, with only two participants showing up due to the arrest of several protesters, as noted by Graphic Online.

According to reports by MyJoyOnline, 39 individuals were remanded into police and prison custody, including one of the protest leaders, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

Calls grow for remanded protesters to be freed

Civil society groups have since been vocal in demanding the release of the detained protesters, and the public has amplified their calls through social media, with the hashtag #StopGalamseyNow gaining significant traction.

Amid this growing movement, a Twitter (X) user, @ronaldkekeli77, directed a personal appeal to Kudus, urging West Ham United forward to join the cause.

Fan urges Kudus to join anti-galamsey protests

The fan suggested that Kudus could use his platform, specifically by scoring a goal and revealing a message that highlights the urgency of the galamsey issue and calls for the release of the detained protesters.

"Need Kudus to score tomorrow and show STOP GALAMSEY NOW and Free the Citizens beneath his shirt. The whole football world must know," the fan posted on X (formerly Twitter), emphasising the potential global reach Kudus holds through his performances on the field.

Has Kudus scored this season?

As Kudus continues his quest to open his goal-scoring account this season, the request adds an interesting dimension to his next Premier League outing against Brentford.

Should the Ghanaian international deliver on the pitch and follow through on this powerful appeal, his message could resonate far beyond his fanbase, bringing attention to a cause that is deeply rooted in his homeland.

West Ham celebrate Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United marked the anniversary of Mohammed Kudus' signing by celebrating the Ghanaian midfielder on social media.

Kudus joined the Hammers a year ago from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam and has quickly become a fan favorite during his first season, impressing supporters with his performances.

