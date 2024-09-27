An elderly market woman in Kumasi criticised Manhyia chiefs for failing to deliver on their promise to build a new market

She accused the chiefs of greed and deceit, claiming their behaviour had led to disrespect towards the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The woman urged the Asantehene to address these issues, adding that most affected market women are too fearful to speak up

An elderly market woman in Kumasi in the Ashanti region has criticised the chiefs on Manhyia for failing to build the new market in Kumasi as promised.

The angry market woman's accusations came after she addressed issues surrounding Afia Pokua's insult of Asantehene.

Ashanti market woman says some Manhyia chiefs did not fulfil their promise to build them a new market. Photo credit: Afi Doku1

Source: Facebook

The woman said that although Afia Pokua was not right, the Manhyia chiefs surrounding Otumfuo Osei Tutu II were the reason people could insult the Asantehene and go scot-free.

In a video on Facebook, the woman described the chiefs as deceitful and greedy, adding that their behaviour has contributed to the disrespect of the Asantehene and the Ashanti Kingdom.

The elderly woman alleged that the chiefs promised to build a new market in Kumasi to accommodate them. The women then took loans to develop the new site, only for the chiefs to later demolish the project.

She added that this has affected the finances of the market women, but the chiefs have done nothing about it, choosing to focus on the Afia Pokuaa issue.

She said many affected market women are afraid to speak up on the issue and pleaded with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to address her concerns and deliver justice.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Manhyia chiefs accusations

YEN.com.gh collated several comments on the video shared by Afi Doku. Read them below:

Justice Darko Amponsah said:

“This is the reason why !!!! Most of Ashanti people are crying in deep. Don’t worry mummy. Atenmuooo Etwen won. God is the final Lawyer”

Jxtcallme Pappy Nicles wrote:

“Asem bi safoa buia Asem bi pon 😂😂😂🤔”

Kwabena Evans said:

“The beef turn home beef 😜😂😂😂”

Romina Sent wrote:

“When will this issues end because we need new beef and chicken in October they can't enter with it🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Baba Babs Baba Babs said:

“I wish otumfuor will see this video you will see what will happen he is a good man and he will not tolerate nonsense long live the King my grandfather”

Manhyia rejects Mona Gucci and Afia Pokua's apology

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Mona Gucci and Afia Pokua went to Manhyia Palace on Monday, September 23, 2024, to apologise to the Asantehene.

However, Otumfuo's representative at the palace rejected the apology from the two media personalities.

The duo were also banished from the palace.

