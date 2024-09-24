A recent video of Afia Pokua opening up on the advice she was given when she started working as a journalist has gone viral

She confessed that her father had warned her not to disrespect any chief in the performance of her duties

Many people who reacted to the video have chided the disgraced young lady for her derogatory remarks about the King

Embattled Ghanaian journalist Afia Pokua is still trending for all the wrong reasons in the wake of her deemed disrespectful comments about the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

However, it has come to light that Afua Pokua was given prior notice by her father when she began working as a journalist.

A video making rounds on TikTok captured the moment she appeared on Onua TV's Birirbi Gyegeye show and gave the list of the people she had been advised not to disrespect.

According to Afia Pokua, the top of the list included a pastor, a spiritualist, your boss at work, an elderly person, and a person.

The video popped up online after Chiefs at Manhyia Palace rejected an apology from Afia Pokua.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 20000 likes and 200 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians reprimand Afia Pokua

Social media users, who took to the comment section of the video, scolded Afia Pokua over her comments about the Asantehene.

Jenny reacted:

"And you still went ahead to insult A Great King like Asante Hene Otumfour."

richmondbollaray indicated:

"Next time u go respect Ashanti kingdom."

Gegees beauties replied:

"But u are trending this week oo keep preaching the gospel Truth thanks."

wendyshay16 added:

"Contradiction paaaa ni….wonim nyansa baako koraaaa…..so u dad gave u dis advice and go ahead to insult not any other king buh the great king….y3fre wo."

Portia Berry commented:

"And you talked against a chief ? Then you’ve disrespected your father too."

Kwawumanhene scolds Afia Pokua

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the chief at Kwawumanhene in Kumasi has called out Afia Pokua over her actions expressed at the Manhyia Palace.

The chief, Nana Kwasi Abankwa, led the delegation to Manhyia Palace on September 23, 2024, to apologise to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his subjects.

He noted in his comments that Afia Pokua disrespected him during their visit to the Manhyia Palace.

