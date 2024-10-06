Juliana left Ghana for Spain before she could complete her Junior High education in Ghana and continued in the European country

Through hard work and determination, she has now become the first Ghanaian to be a lawyer in the country

After sharing her story, several netizens who watched congratulated her and indicated that her story inspired them

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian lady living in Spain has narrated how she became a lawyer and later learnt she was the first Ghanaian to practice in the European country.

Lawyer Juliana said her parents took her to Spain before she could register for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Juliana Afriyie Berko says she wanted to become a nurse but later studied law and is now the first Ghanaian lawyer in Spain. Photo credit: Juliana Afriyie Berko

Source: Facebook

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Juliana said her first hurdle was the language. She performed poorly academically because she did not understand Spanish, but Juliana became a top student when she learned the language.

Juliana said she started topping her class. During that time, other Ghanaian immigrants often took her around to interpret the Spanish language for them.

As a child, she hoped to become a nurse, but her aunt encouraged her to study law because she could speak the language and was performing well in school.

Juliana decided to heed her aunt’s advice and study law, only to realise she was the first Ghanaian to become a lawyer in the country.

She said that even though the journey was not easy, she was happy to have achieved such a feat.

Watch the full interview below:

Netizens congratulate first Ghanaian lawyer in Spain

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by SVTV Africa. Read them below:

@albertowusutinkorang-hl4fe said:

“Fantastic! Now we have US, UK and Spain Lawyers on this platform 🎉 We are blessed. Kudos DJ Nyame❤”

@michaelt9207 wrote:

“Well done young lady. More wisdom, more strength, the sky is your limit❤”

@hisholiness2010 said:

“Proud Lawyer,she speaks well and articulate in her conversation. Dj NYAAMI these days,your interviews are topnotch, highly motivated interviews ❤🎉❤”

@Vee-bj5nq wrote:

“I will definitely study and become a lawyer in Europe oneday and it is something in my heart but looking for traveling opportunity. This lady has really inspired me a lot and I feel honored to be here.”

@francktagoe8539 said:

“Lovely intelligent lady with high self esteem. You are destined and designed to go far..God bless and protect you.”

Three Ghanaian brothers called to the Bar

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that three Ghanaian brothers were called to the Ghana Bar on the same day.

One of the brothers shared a beautiful photo of him and his siblings dressed for the Call of the Bar event.

Several people who saw the image on social media congratulated the trio for the feat.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh